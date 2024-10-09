Guide Dogs exists to provide life-changing services to the 360,000 people who are registered blind or partially sighted, and the two million people in the UK living with sight loss. We are best known for our world-famous guide dogs, but our work now encompasses so much more. In recent years, we have expanded our services beyond our dogs to help thousands of people with different needs lead confident, independent and fulfilling lives.

Despite the devastation caused by sight loss, 70% of adults receive no support within the first 12 months of diagnosis, and are likely to encounter poor education, high unemployment, depression, loneliness and financial insecurity throughout their lifetime. The rise in the UK’s elderly population continues to impact social care. With shortages in funding, local authorities have prioritised the services they provide, leaving the third sector under great pressure to plug gaps. Childhood sight loss is on the increase. There are around 35,000 children and young people living with a vision impairment in the UK. Some 80% of a child’s learning takes place using vision and every day they go without support can affect their development.

We already provide life-changing services to thousands of visually impaired people; we know too there are thousands more who could benefit from our support. We will be led by the needs of our customers and will provide services and support tailored to their specific needs. By introducing new services, embracing new technologies, digitising some of the ways we provide services and collaborating with other charities and organisations, we will be able to support thousands more people living with sight loss than we do today.

Every hour, another person in the UK goes blind. When someone loses their sight, Guide Dogs is here to make sure they don’t lose their freedom as well.

From our guide dog mums and dads, pups and working guide dogs to retired ones, ROYAL CANIN food meets their individual specific nutritional requirements as they proceed through their various life stages.