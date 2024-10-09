Hearing Dogs for Deaf People trains dogs that help deaf people to leave loneliness behind and reconnect with life.

Our dogs are highly trained to alert deaf people to important and life-saving sounds, such as the smoke alarm. They also provide love, companionship and emotional support. This is just as important as many of the people who come to us for help have struggled with feelings of isolation and loneliness as a result of their deafness or hearing loss.

Our dogs’ wear burgundy jackets when out in public, which brings a visibility to a largely invisible disability. This can often spark conversation, helping deaf people to reconnect with people.

Dogs are at the heart of what we do. We also offer a range of personalized services to help anyone experiencing difficulties with their hearing.