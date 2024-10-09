Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind
Irish Guide Dogs is Ireland’s national charity dedicated to helping people who are vision impaired and families of children with autism to achieve improved mobility and independence.
Our core purpose: To enable people with sight loss and families of children with autism to lead better lives, become more independent and more mobile.
Our mission: To provide the highest quality of services in partnership with our clients while planning for the future and valuing clients, Volunteers and each other.
With the main focus on nutrition if possible Royal Canin is the key supplier to us for our dogs in training and is a valued partner in enabling our dogs to thrive and succeed. They play a vital role in ensuring the health and well-being of our dogs and in enabling them to work with people who are visually impaired and families of children with autism.
