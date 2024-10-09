PDSA image cat and dog

PDSA's Big Weigh IN is back for 2024

We want to help pet owners and protect pets against the growing issue of pet obesity. That's why we're bringing back the partnership with PDSA's for the Big Weigh In this year. 
Throughout February and March 2024, dog can cat owners nationwide will once again be able to book a FREE Big Weigh In appointment at their local participating vet practice to get their pet weighed and body condition scored (BCS). Once your pet has received their results, you'll know whether they need to slim down, fill out or maintain their ideal weight. What's best is that your practice can be with you and your pet every step of the way in their journey to maintain an ideal weight! 
Findings from the 2023 PDSA Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report show that 32% of dog owners and 53% of cat owners don’t know their pet’s weight. Sadly, pet obesity can lead to long-term health problems that threaten the health and wellbeing of UK pets. But, by working with pet owners, PDSA’s Big Weigh In can help pets lower their risk of unnecessary, often expensive to treat, weight-related illnesses. We know how important it is for pets to maintain a healthy weight, so it’s our goal to help owners know and understand this too – that’s why we want to encourage pet owners to take their pet to the vet for a FREE Big Weigh In appointment.

Book your FREE Big Weigh In appointment

A number of vets have joined the fight to tackle pet obesity so find your nearest participating vet practice and read the full terms and conditions of PDSA’s Big Weigh In.

Following your Big Weigh In appointment, you will receive an appointment card detailing your pet’s weight and BCS. What’s even better is that there is a QR code to scan on the back to get £5 off your next purchase of ROYAL CANIN® diet.
£1 donation to PDSA

During PDSA's Big Weigh In campaign, we're asking practices to record the weight and BCS of every pet they see. This data will be captured and provide insight into the prevalence of obesity within pets seen during the campaign. What's great is that for every BCS and weight recorded by practices, Royal Canin will donate £1 to PDSA*!

Here are some examples: 

£5 pays for a box of syringes to administer vital medication to pets.
£15 pays for a pet’s initial consultation costs.
£25 pays to test a dog for an infectious and life-threatening virus.
£50 pays to treat a pet with a broken leg. £50 pays for a pet to have an ECG to check their heart.£100 pays for an ultrasound scan to diagnose a poorly pet.
£100 pays for an ultrasound scan to diagnose a poorly pet or to receive overnight intensive care. 

*Royal Canin will donate £1 to PDSA (Registered Charity Numbers 208217 & SC037585) for every submission of verified weight and BCS, committing to donate a maximum of £2,000 during the Big Weigh In campaign.

pdsa body condition score

Do you know what Body Condition Scoring is?

Body Condition Scoring is a tool to help you understand what is an ideal shape for your pet. Is your pet the right shape?
Success Stories

Lots of other cat and dog owners have successfully slimmed down their pets with the help of their veterinary practice. Here are a couple of success stories to inspire you to take up the challenge yourself. 

Our Partnership

Together with Royal Canin we will address the UK’s worsening pet obesity crisis by raising awareness of the increasing number of overweight pets.

Diet and nutrition has a huge impact on our four-legged friends’ physical and mental wellbeing.

So, as well as supplying Royal Canin’s prescription and life-stage foods in our UK-wide PDSA Pet Hospitals, we will also be collaborating to help educate owners on how to keep their pets happy and healthy.
Donate

Join Royal Canin

Register for a Royal Canin account to get access to exclusive offers, tailored advice for your pet and to join our loyalty programme.
