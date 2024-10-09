During PDSA's Big Weigh In campaign, we're asking practices to record the weight and BCS of every pet they see. This data will be captured and provide insight into the prevalence of obesity within pets seen during the campaign. What's great is that for every BCS and weight recorded by practices, Royal Canin will donate £1 to PDSA*!

Here are some examples:

£5 pays for a box of syringes to administer vital medication to pets.

£15 pays for a pet’s initial consultation costs.

£25 pays to test a dog for an infectious and life-threatening virus.

£50 pays to treat a pet with a broken leg.

£100 pays for an ultrasound scan to diagnose a poorly pet or to receive overnight intensive care.

*Royal Canin will donate £1 to PDSA (Registered Charity Numbers 208217 & SC037585) for every submission of verified weight and BCS, committing to donate a maximum of £2,000 during the Big Weigh In campaign.