At Royal Canin, we’re passionate about cats and dogs, and believe that they make everyone’s lives better. Since 1968, we’ve been working to help improve the lives of pets around the world through our nutritional expertise. Beyond the quality of our products and services, we have always considered that responsible pet ownership plays a key role in the overall health and wellbeing of cats and dogs. This is why we are committed to championing responsible (pet) adoption.

Too many cats and dogs are abandoned each year: to face this situation we need to take action at the source and help future pet owners to consider just what it takes to welcome a cat or dog into their lives from a shelter, a breeder a friend or even family. With the right level of dedication, future pet owners can make sure that they gain a fulfilled, healthy, well behaved and affectionate family member who will be a pleasure to spend time with. Let’s navigate this journey together.

Four engagements for responsible pet adoption

1. Don’t Take the Decision Lightly

Are you sure that the cat or dog you’ve always dreamed of living with is the best fit to your lifestyle? It is important to consider how much time and living space you can offer a pet. Are you based in the city or the countryside? Do you live alone or are you a family with children? What is your main motivation for wanting a cat or dog? All of these questions, as well as researching the animal and breed characteristics, should be considered before committing to a pet. Certain dogs require a high level of exercise on a daily basis, so they’ll be most content with an active owner and plenty of space to run around! as Also, cats (and dogs) do get lonely when left alone for long periods of time, so if you’re a frequent flyer and live alone, it may not be the best fit. If you already have a pet, think about whether they can adapt to living with a new cat or dog. And of course, it’s important to check that no one in the family or your friendship group has a fur allergy! Taking the time to research breeds and consider your living environment will ultimately benefit both you and your future pet.

2. Get Family Members Involved

Welcoming a new pet means that each member of the household is responsible for their wellbeing, and everyone should understand their role. This includes preparing the living space for your future pet! If you’re welcoming a cat into your home, it will be necessary to enrich the environment to enable them to express their natural behaviour with a cat tree and/or perching shelves, where they can keep a watchful eye on the household. Your cat will also need a litter box in a convenient spot, which won’t trip everyone up. While dogs are perfectly fine at ground level, they will appreciate a quiet and comfy corner where they can settle down for a daytime nap. It's also useful to establish in advance who will be responsible for dog walks, vet appointments, and providing food/water. If you have young children, it is important to consider this when choosing your pet, for the safety of both animal and child. Both will have to be shown how to take a gentle approach; no biting and no tail pulling. Learn more about how to introduce a new puppy to your children or welcome a kitten to the family.