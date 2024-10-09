FAMILY & FRIENDS DISCOUNT - TERMS & CONDITIONS
PROMOTER
ROYAL CANIN®, Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH
OFFER PERIOD
The offer will run from 31st January to 31st December 2024.
ELIGIBILITY
This offer is open to UK residents (with delivery only available to mainland UK addresses)and aged 18 years or over at the date of redeeming their discount code.
ENTRY INSTRUCTIONS
- To take advantage of the offer for 30% off, a customer must place an order for any Royal Canin cat or dog food from our retail ranges available to buy at www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop. The offer excludes Royal Canin veterinary ranges. The discount is only available on products that are in stock at the time of placing an order during the Offer Period.
- A discount code can be redeemed 1 time, after which it cannot be used again. Maximum five codes available for each Royal Canin UK associate to give to Friends & Family. The maximum discount to be obtained by redeeming the code is £45 per order. The minimum order value when redeeming the code is £30 per order.
- The offer can be used in conjunction with a subscription discount. If the offer is used in conjunction with a subscription, then the promotional discount will only be applied to the next order of the subscription. Following orders will only have the 5% subscription discount applied.
- The discount code can only be redeemed at www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop and not through any alternative retailers (online or in-store) subsequently.
- Royal Canin's Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms. In placing an order at https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop and confirming a delivery address, the customer agrees to comply with our Terms and Conditions of Use (www.royalcanin.com/uk/general-sales-conditions), and the Mars Privacy Policy (detailed here www.mars.com/privacy).
- The offer discount is as stated, is not for exchange and no other discount alternative is available.
- In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer, the Promoter reserves the right to suspend the offeror amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any participants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect in order to avoid undue disappointment.
- This offer and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.
- Taking advantage of this offer shall constitute a consumer’s acceptance of these terms and conditions and their agreement to be bound by them.
- Sometimes, through reasons outside of Royal Canin’s control, the website (as with any website) may not be accessible. Royal Canin cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to the website. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in redeeming the discount code because of website accessibility issues.