Free Kitten Wet Cat Food Pouch - ABRIDGED TERMS & CONDITIONS
UK. 18+. No Purchase necessary. Free pouch suitable for cats under the age of 12 months only. Offer runs 05.10.2023 to 05.11.2023 subject to stocks lasting. Internet access required. To request a free pouch, click on the ROAYL CANIN® promotional advertisement and submit the requested details. Maximum 1 free pouch per person. Please see ROYAL CANIN® website for details and full T&Cs.
The Promoter: Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH
Free Kitten Wet Cat Food Pouch - FULL TERMS & CONDITIONS
These terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) govern the offer for a free [85g] pouch of [ROYAL CANIN® Feline Health Nutrition Kitten Wet Cat Food in Gravy]. Please read these terms carefully as by requesting a free pouch you are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. The Promoter takes data protection seriously. By requesting a free pouch, you confirm that you have read the Privacy Policy at ROYAL CANIN® website and agree to any personal data you submit as part of the promotion being held and processed in accordance with this Privacy Policy, the UK General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018. Personal data submitted to [SoPost Limited] (the Promoter’s fulfilment agent) by any sample recipients will be retained to allow [SoPost Limited] to deliver free pouches and will then be deleted.
ELIGIBILITY
- This offer is open to residents of the UK, except for employees of the Promoter and [SoPost Limited], and their immediate families.
- Participants must be aged [18] years or over and must be owners of a cat under the age of 12 months.
- No purchase is necessary.
- Internet access and registration required.
- Only one request for a free pouch per person will be accepted. Multiple requests from the same individual will be rejected.
- Bulk sample requests, entrants using multiple names/addresses, email addresses, numbers or entering via agents, third parties, organised groups, syndicates or aliases or entries automatically generated by computer will not be accepted. Sample requests received by any means other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions will be rejected.
OFFER PERIOD
- The offer runs from 00:00:01 on [05.10.2023] to midnight on [05.11.2023] or earlier if stocks of the Promotional Product specified in condition 8 run out (the “Promotional Period”). Requests must be received within this time in order to be valid.
HOW TO REQUEST A FREE PROMOTIONAL PRODUCT
- To receive a free[85g] [ROYAL CANIN® Feline Health Nutrition Kitten Wet Cat Food in Gravy pouch] (“Promotional Pouch”), participants must click on a Royal Canin promotional advertisement posted on the Meta ('Facebook’) social media platform and enter all requested details on the online entry registration form.
- The delivery of the Promotional Pouch will be carried out by [SoPost Limited] on behalf of the Promoter. Delivery times may vary from 14 to 21 days from the completion of the registration procedure.
- The Promoter reserves the right to request and gather information or obtain further evidence to confirm the legitimacy of a sample request, including by asking for the participant’s identity and proof of ownership of a cat under the age of 12 months and may refuse to deliver the Promotional Product where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions.
PROMOTIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION
- There are [25,000 Promotional Pouches] available in total.
- Promotional Pouches are non-transferable and must not be sold, auctioned nor advertised for sale whether on the internet, in newspapers or elsewhere. Any person found in breach of this term will be disqualified and be excluded from any similar offers run by the Promoter in the future.. No cash alternatives or other products will be available, except in the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, whereby the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Promotional Pouch with a similar product sample.
- In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer or the delivery of the Promotional Pouches, the Promoter reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend the offer or amend these Terms and Conditions where it becomes necessary to do so, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect to participants in order to avoid undue disappointment.
GENERAL INFORMATION
- Any communications relating to participation in the offer will be sent to the participant’s e-mail address entered during registration.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility in the event a participant does not receive their Promotional Product for whatever reason, including in the event that they provide an incorrect address or due to any failure by SoPost to deliver the Promotional Product.
- Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter and SoPost Limited will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate participants for any losses that may be incurred as a result of taking advantage of the offer and the Promoter does not accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of a participant’s acceptance of a Promotional Product, except where such damage or loss is caused by the negligence of the Promoter or its agents. Participants’ statutory rights are not affected.
- The Promoter may in its absolute discretion disqualify any participant found to be tampering with the application process or operation of the offer or to be acting in any manner disruptive to the offer.
- Sometimes, through reasons outside of the Promoter’s control, the Meta platform or online registration form may not be accessible. The Promoter cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to these. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in entering, claiming or any entries/claims being delayed or corrupted as a result. The Promoter will have no liability for any loss arising out of such an event.
- If any clause of these Terms and Conditions is determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable, then it shall be deemed deleted from these Terms and Conditions. The remaining clauses shall be unaffected and remain in full force and effect.
- This offer is not sponsored or endorsed by, nor associated with, Meta. Entrants release Meta from any and all liability arising out of or in connection with their request for a Promotional Pouch.
- This offer and these Terms and Conditions (and any disputes/claims arising out of or in connection with them) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the jurisdiction of the English courts. However, if you are resident in Scotland or Northern Ireland, you may bring your claim before the Scottish or Northern Irish courts (respectively), if you wish.