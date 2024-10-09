Free Kitten Wet Cat Food Pouch - ABRIDGED TERMS & CONDITIONS

UK. 18+. No Purchase necessary. Free pouch suitable for cats under the age of 12 months only. Offer runs 05.10.2023 to 05.11.2023 subject to stocks lasting. Internet access required. To request a free pouch, click on the ROAYL CANIN® promotional advertisement and submit the requested details. Maximum 1 free pouch per person. Please see ROYAL CANIN® website for details and full T&Cs.

The Promoter: Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH

Free Kitten Wet Cat Food Pouch - FULL TERMS & CONDITIONS

These terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) govern the offer for a free [85g] pouch of [ROYAL CANIN® Feline Health Nutrition Kitten Wet Cat Food in Gravy]. Please read these terms carefully as by requesting a free pouch you are deemed to have accepted and agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions. The Promoter takes data protection seriously. By requesting a free pouch, you confirm that you have read the Privacy Policy at ROYAL CANIN® website and agree to any personal data you submit as part of the promotion being held and processed in accordance with this Privacy Policy, the UK General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) and the Data Protection Act 2018. Personal data submitted to [SoPost Limited] (the Promoter’s fulfilment agent) by any sample recipients will be retained to allow [SoPost Limited] to deliver free pouches and will then be deleted.

ELIGIBILITY

This offer is open to residents of the UK, except for employees of the Promoter and [SoPost Limited], and their immediate families. Participants must be aged [18] years or over and must be owners of a cat under the age of 12 months. No purchase is necessary. Internet access and registration required. Only one request for a free pouch per person will be accepted. Multiple requests from the same individual will be rejected. Bulk sample requests, entrants using multiple names/addresses, email addresses, numbers or entering via agents, third parties, organised groups, syndicates or aliases or entries automatically generated by computer will not be accepted. Sample requests received by any means other than as specified in these Terms and Conditions will be rejected.

OFFER PERIOD

The offer runs from 00:00:01 on [05.10.2023] to midnight on [05.11.2023] or earlier if stocks of the Promotional Product specified in condition 8 run out (the “Promotional Period”). Requests must be received within this time in order to be valid.

HOW TO REQUEST A FREE PROMOTIONAL PRODUCT

To receive a free[85g] [ROYAL CANIN® Feline Health Nutrition Kitten Wet Cat Food in Gravy pouch] (“Promotional Pouch”), participants must click on a Royal Canin promotional advertisement posted on the Meta ('Facebook’) social media platform and enter all requested details on the online entry registration form. The delivery of the Promotional Pouch will be carried out by [SoPost Limited] on behalf of the Promoter. Delivery times may vary from 14 to 21 days from the completion of the registration procedure. The Promoter reserves the right to request and gather information or obtain further evidence to confirm the legitimacy of a sample request, including by asking for the participant’s identity and proof of ownership of a cat under the age of 12 months and may refuse to deliver the Promotional Product where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions.

PROMOTIONAL PRODUCT INFORMATION

There are [25,000 Promotional Pouches] available in total. Promotional Pouches are non-transferable and must not be sold, auctioned nor advertised for sale whether on the internet, in newspapers or elsewhere. Any person found in breach of this term will be disqualified and be excluded from any similar offers run by the Promoter in the future.. No cash alternatives or other products will be available, except in the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, whereby the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Promotional Pouch with a similar product sample. In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer or the delivery of the Promotional Pouches, the Promoter reserves the right to hold void, cancel, suspend the offer or amend these Terms and Conditions where it becomes necessary to do so, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect to participants in order to avoid undue disappointment.

GENERAL INFORMATION