PUPPY SAMPLE KIT - TERMS & CONDITIONS



PROMOTER

ROYAL CANIN®, Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH



OFFER PERIOD

The offer will run from 00:01 on 09/10/2024 to 23:59 on 06/02/2025

ELIGIBILITY

This offer is open to UK residents (with delivery only available to mainland UK addresses), aged 18 years or over at the date of registration.

A maximum of one Puppy Sample Kit redemption can be used per household, per email address. The offer can be redeemed only once per email address, after which it cannot be used by that email address.

To qualify for this offer, a customer must be able to confirm a UK mainland delivery address. This excludes Shetland, Scottish Highlands, Shetland Isles, Channel Islands, Isle of Man, Isle of Wight, NI and ROI.

ROYAL CANIN®'s Privacy & Copyright terms apply in addition to those stated here; acceptance of these terms and conditions also implies acceptance of our Privacy & Copyright terms. In redeeming this offer the customer agrees to comply with our Terms and Conditions of Use ( www.royalcanin.com/uk/general-sales-conditions ), and the Mars Privacy Policy (detailed here www.mars.com/privacy

In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this offer, the Promoter reserves the right to suspend the offer or amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any participants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect in order to avoid undue disappointment.

This offer and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts.

Taking advantage of this offer shall constitute a consumer’s acceptance of these terms and conditions and their agreement to be bound by them.

Sometimes, through reasons outside of ROYAL CANIN®’s control, the website (as with any website) may not be accessible. ROYAL CANIN® cannot guarantee continuous, uninterrupted access to the website. No responsibility will be accepted for any difficulties in redeeming the discount code as a result of website accessibility issues.

The offer is as stated, whilst stocks last, is not for exchange and no other discount alternative is available.

Puppy Sample Kits to be sent within two weeks of registering.

Only eligible for owners of Puppies (to incorrectly feed puppy food to an adult dog could cause nutritional deficiencies and ROYAL CANIN® will not be held responsible).

ROYAL CANIN® will not be liable for any delays in the receipt of Sample Kits and ROYAL CANIN® does not accept responsibility for Sample Kits which are not received for any reason or for any Sample Kits which cannot be delivered due to an incorrect or inaccurate address having been provided. Sample Kits should be received within two weeks of sign-up.