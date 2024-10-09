1. The Promoter: Royal Canin, Crown Pet Foods Limited, Oak Tree Meadow, Blackworthy Road, Castle Cary, Somerset BA7 7PH



2. Eligibility : This promotion is open to UK and ROI residents, aged 18 years or over at the date of entry, excluding employees of the Promoter and Royal Canin and their immediate families, associated agents or anyone professionally connected with the promotion. The entrant must be the dog’s owner and keeper.



3. Promotional Period: The promotion will run from 07.03.2023 to 14.03.2023 inclusive.



4. Entry Instructions : To enter, share a photo of your dog as a puppy and as an adult to the promotional competition post on the Crufts Facebook page. No purchase necessary to enter. Valid photographs must be of the dog alone, and must not contain images of any person. Photographs must not contain harmful, distressing, violent, sexual or otherwise inappropriate content. Photographs must be suitable for publication. You will need a Facebook account to participate and will therefore need to review the Facebook Terms of Use available here: https://m.facebook.com/legal/terms



5. A maximum of one entry can be submitted per dog owner and keeper.



6. Selection Process: The winner will be picked at random by Royal Canin using Google’s random number generator within seven days after the closing date specified above. The entrant must be the dog’s owner and keeper. Valid photographs must be of the dog alone, and must not contain images of any person. Photographs must not contain harmful, distressing, violent, sexual or otherwise inappropriate content. Photographs must be suitable for publication.



7. Winner selection is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into, except with the winner.



8. Bulk entries, entries submitted via agents, third parties, organised groups or those automatically generated by computer will not be accepted. Entries received by any other means (e.g. post) will be rejected. Any person persistently trying to circumvent the entry process will be disqualified immediately.



9. The Prize: There is only one prize. This is a year’s supply of Royal Canin dog food (excluding the veterinary ranges) for one dog to be won. The winner can select which Royal Canin dog food to receive, subject to availability (from the retail range: https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop/dogs/retail-products). The quantity of food making up the prize will be calculated by Royal Canin based on the relevant feeding guide, the dog’s age, breed, activity levels and current weight.



10. Prize Redemption : The prize winner will be contacted within 6 weeks after the promotion via Facebook direct message and asked to select the which Royal Canin dog food (from the retail range: https://www.royalcanin.com/uk/shop/dogs/retail-products) to receive and confirm the address (within the UK or ROI) to which their dog food prize should be delivered. Subject to stock availability. The prize will be sent in a single shipment, and the winner is responsible for storage when delivered.



11. The Prize is as stated, is not for exchange and no other prize alternative is available. Unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Promoter and Royal Canin, the prize will only be awarded directly to the entrant responsible for submitting the winning entry.



12. General: The Promoter and Royal Canin are not responsible for any entries/claims which fail to be registered or are delayed for any technical or other reason whatsoever.



13. It is a condition of entry that the winner agrees to their personal data and other promotion entry details, including the photograph submitted, being retained by the promoter and Royal Canin for a period of 30 days post selection as winner. This is to allow the promoter and Royal Canin to arrange delivery and to conclude any outstanding administrative arrangements.



14. The prize winner’s details will be available by contacting Royal Canin UK/IE for a period of 30 days.



15. If requested, the prize winner may be asked for permission to share the winners details (photos submitted and social media handle) in connection with the promotion with no recompense, during the 30-day period referenced in Condition 13 when their details are being retained, except where the prize winner has requested for their details not to be publicised.



16. The Promoter and Royal Canin reserves the right to verify all entries including but not limited to asking for the winner's identity details (which they must provide within 14 days but which will not be retained following verification by the Promoter and Royal Canin) and to refuse to award the prize or withdraw the prize entitlement and disqualify the participant where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or any instructions forming part of the entry requirements or otherwise where a participant has gained unfair advantage in participating in the promotion or won using inappropriate means .



17. The Promoter and Royal Canin is not responsible in the event that the prize winner (i) fails to receive notification as the winner as a result of having provided an incorrect email address, (ii) fails to receive their prize as a result of having provided inaccurate or incorrect address details, or (iii) fails to communicate with the Promoter and Royal Canin in accordance with these terms and conditions.



18. In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter and Royal Canin, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects or could affect the proper operation of this promotion or the awarding of the prize, the Promoter and Royal Canin reserves the right to suspend the promotion or amend these terms and conditions, at any stage, with no liability to any entrants or third parties, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect in order to avoid undue disappointment.



19. This promotion and these terms and conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law and the parties to any dispute or action shall submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts in relation to entrants resident in the UK and the Irish courts in relation to entrants resident in the Republic of Ireland.



20. Participation in the competition shall constitute an entrant's acceptance of these terms and conditions and their agreement to be bound by them.



21. By posting an entry, a participant accepts Facebook’s terms and conditions (https://m.facebook.com/legal/terms). However, it is acknowledged that this promotion is not sponsored or endorsed by, nor associated with, Facebook.



22. Any personal details provided by unsuccessful entrants when participating in the promotion will be used for administrative purposes only and will be deleted once the prize has been allocated to the winner. The winner’s details will be held and subsequently deleted in accordance with Condition 13.

