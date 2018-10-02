Getting your female cat spayed is an important decision. It can positively affect her health and wellbeing and very rarely results in any complications.

What is spaying?

Spaying is the process of sterilising your female cat. In male cats, it’s called neutering, although sometimes this term is used to refer to the sterilisation process in both males and females.

How does spaying work?

Spaying must be conducted by a vet, and entails your cat undergoing an operation. It then prevents your female cat – also called a queen – from producing eggs which could be fertilised by a male cat, as well as stopping their “heat” behaviours.