What is a healthy kitten weight? Everything you need to know

Common pitfalls to avoid

Over-feeding

Growing kittens need a lot of energy but it’s important to regulate the amount they eat so they don’t consume excess calories. An overweight kitten is more likely to become an overweight cat. Obesity can lead to health issues including joint issues, diabetes and a decreased lifespan.

How much to feed your kitten will depend on your kitten’s breed, weight and age. Follow the recommendations given by your vet, breeder or the guidelines on food packaging. Weigh their daily food ration, keep track of daily weight gains and adjust portion size accordingly.

Table scraps, kitten snacks and treats

The digestive system of kittens is different to that of humans and some foods suitable for us can be harmful to them. Grapes, raisins, garlic, onion and chocolate are just a few examples. To help your kitten maintain a healthy digestive system and limit their access to potentially harmful substances, avoid feeding table scraps.

While treats can be a great way to reward your kitten, excessive indulgence can lead to obesity. Choose healthy, low-calorie treats or use small portions of their regular food as snacks. If you give your kitten treats, adjust meal sizes to cater for these calories. Remember, love and attention can be just as rewarding to your kitten as treats or snacks.