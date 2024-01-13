PRODUCT DETAILS

During their first 3 weeks, kittens rely on their mother's milk. From then, they begin to show an interest in semi-solid food, first licking what their mother is eating and then learning to chew. For this reason, it's a good idea to feed gestating and lactating queens a nutritious diet that's tailored to meet her unique nutritional needs and those of her kittens. ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is specially adapted to meet your cat's high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation. It's also formulated to support the healthy development of nursing kittens up to 4 months old. ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat contains nutrients, including vitamins C and E, to support a healthy immune system. This formula is enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (DHA) to support brain development and healthy vision in young kittens. Thanks to a combination of beneficial prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins, ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat also helps to support a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota (gut flora) for good digestion. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat is easy to rehydrate with water, giving it an appetising porridge texture that's ideal for weaning kittens and supporting their hydration. Did you know that a kitten's nutritional needs change as they grow? In the short span of 16 weeks, they will need a diet that's specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs during the next growth phase. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® diets for kittens. These are available as dry kibble diets, or as wet chunks in loaf, gravy or jelly. At Royal Canin, we're committed to creating a better world for cats and dogs. For more than 50 years, we've worked closely with breeders, vets, and pet experts, sharing specialist knowledge and scientific research to create a dedicated approach to individualised, precise nutritional solutions. All of our products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the optimal quality of food. When your queen and her kittens eat ROYAL CANIN® Mother & Babycat, they're getting a complete and balanced diet.

