FEEDING KNOWLEDGE
Enhancing pet care through knowledge
Knowledge is a never-ending story!
Royal Canin's scientists never take anything for granted and have an unquenchable thirst for learning from pet health experts, because knowledge is what enables pet owners and professionals to have a real impact on pet health and well-being every day.
Should I feed my dog homemade dog food?
What's the healthiest food for dogs? Increasingly, pet parents are exploring homemade dog food believing a more varied diet might be better. However...
Toxic foods for cats: what to avoid?
Your cat's physiology makes them particularly sensitive to certain chemicals and compounds. They can’t always detoxify these substances properly in their body, and this can result in serious health hazards.
Essential nutrients for cats and dogs explained
Royal Canin’s nutritionists have dedicated years to studying the nutrient requirements of cats and dogs. Curious about how these nutrients can benefit your pet's health?
What are by-products in cat and dog food?
By-products in cat and dog food can help provide important nutrients to help support your pet's health. Learn more about the nutritional value of the by-products used in ROYAL CANIN® products.
The nutritional value of grains in cat and dog food
Grains can help provide cats and dogs with nutrients and energy as part of a complete and balanced diet. Learn why grains can be necessary for your pet and the benefits of grain vs grain-free options.