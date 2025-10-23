Choose Health, part of our DNA
At ROYAL CANIN®, our purpose is to stand for each cat and dog's health needs and celebrate the incredible abilities that make them unique.
Unfortunately, many pets face health challenges due to unethical pet production and extreme conformation.
We believe in collaborating with breeders, pet owners, veterinarians, institutions and other key partners to create an environment that prioritises the health and well-being of cats and dogs.
Learn more about our ambition through the voice of our CEO, Cécile Coutens.
What is Choose Health?
Since 2022, as part of our Choose Health initiative, we aim to:
Safeguard breeds: Health over hype
In a society where trends often overshadow true well-being, safeguarding our breeds is vital. The popularity of certain physical traits, such as rounder faces and shorter noses, has led to extreme conformation in some breeds - where certain physical traits are exaggerated at the expense of health. Together, let's pledge to a collective responsibility-embracing informed decisions that protect our beloved cats and dogs, while advocating for breeders who prioritise pet welfare.
Professionalise breeding: Protecting our pet's future
Responsible breeding is essential for the health and longevity of our pets. Genuine breed guardians use their expertise to nurture healthy litters, conduct health screenings, and uphold strict welfare standards. Supporting responsible breeders helps preserve breed traits while preparing future owners for their responsibilities. Together, we can ensure that health and well-being take center stage for all pets.
Promote responsible pet ownership: A lifelong commitment
Owning a pet is a lifelong journey filled with responsibilities. Ask yourself:
- Do I have the time?
- Am I ready for the commitment?
- Can I afford their care?
Understanding your lifestyle and the specific needs of different breeds will help you find the perfect companion. Be cautious with online ads; instead, seek out responsible breeders.
Visit their premises, meet the mother, and ensure your new friend is healthy and well-cared for. You can also consider adoption from a shelter and offer an abandoned pet a second chance at life.
The Choose Health Coalition: United for the Future of Cats and Dogs
In November 2024, ROYAL CANIN® took a significant step forward in advocating for the health and welfare of pets by forming the Choose Health coalition. This initiative brings together a select group of organizations, including the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI),FOUR PAWS, the ICECDogs (International Collaborative on Extreme Conformations in Dogs), the Royal Veterinary College (RVC),the World Cat Congress (WCC) and the World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA). These key organizations are already actively engaged in addressing critical issues related to low welfare pet production practices and extreme conformation.
Through the Choose Health coalition, we aim to leverage the collective knowledge, experience, and activities of our members to create a cohesive program that drives meaningful change for pet health and welfare, as well as the related ecosystem. By working together, we believe we can make a substantial impact on the future of pet health and create an environment where every cat and dog can thrive.
Join us in our fight for a brighter future for cats and dogs