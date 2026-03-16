PET FIRST PHILOSOPHY
Putting cats and dogs at the heart of everything
Choose cat and dog health and well-being
In a world where beauty and trends often overshadow pet health and well-being, Royal Canin stands against extreme conformation and Royal Canin stands against extreme conformation and unethical philosophies. Together, let’s CHOOSE HEALTH to make a difference.
A healthy life for kittens and puppies, built on strong foundations
Adopting and raising a kitten or puppy is an exciting but sometimes challenging journey. It’s essential to establish healthy habits and care routines that will benefit them throughout their lives. Check out Royal Canin’s advice to help new pet parents build a solid foundation during their pet’s crucial first year of life.