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PET FIRST PHILOSOPHY

Putting cats and dogs at the heart of everything

Cats and Dogs are incredibly unique

ROYAL CANIN® always puts cats and dogs first and shows respect to the incredible animals they are. Explore how a science and observation driven approach helps ensure the health and well-being of your pet through nutrition.
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Choose cat and dog health and well-being

In a world where beauty and trends often overshadow pet health and well-being, Royal Canin stands against extreme conformation and Royal Canin stands against extreme conformation and unethical philosophies. Together, let’s CHOOSE HEALTH to make a difference.

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Red outline of a heart contains profiles of a cat and dog above an open hand. Below, text reads: CHOOSE HEALTH SUPPORTED BY ROYAL CANIN.
Red and white banner with the text UNIQUE NEEDS PRECISE NUTRITION.

Tailored nutrition for unique needs

Understanding the unique health needs of cats and dogs allows ROYAL CANIN® to offer over 350 tailor-made diets catering to the needs of pets of different ages, breeds, sizes, lifestyles and health statuses.

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Royal Canin's nutritional philosophy

Royal Canin's nutritional philosophy has remained unchanged since 1968: knowledge and respect for pets' unique health needs, precise nutrition combining nutrients selected from quality ingredients, and constant innovation.

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Kibble with the right half sketched and a scientific formula.
Golden retriever puppy standing next to a small kitten.

A healthy life for kittens and puppies, built on strong foundations

Adopting and raising a kitten or puppy is an exciting but sometimes challenging journey. It’s essential to establish healthy habits and care routines that will benefit them throughout their lives. Check out Royal Canin’s advice to help new pet parents build a solid foundation during their pet’s crucial first year of life.

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