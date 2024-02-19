Tailored Nutrition for Unique Needs

Unlike many other species, dogs can be vastly different sizes, from the extra small Chihuahua, through to the giant Great Dane. But even the slightest size differences can require adaptations to a pet's nutrition.

Duration and magnitude of growth, size of jaws, energy requirement and physical activity, relative size of the digestive tract, predisposition to certain sensitivities, and average life expectancy can all be affected by a dog’s size. It is important, therefore, for all of these factors to be taken into account when choosing their food.

Royal Canin's Size Health Nutrition range has been exclusively adapted to dogs of all sizes, to accommodate their varying jaw sizes, energy, growth speeds, life expectancy, and behavior, for example: