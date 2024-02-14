Behind every incredible ability there are unique needs
At Royal Canin, we believe pets are not humans as there’s so much more to them. Each one of them has many unique abilities that require a much deeper understanding. With this idea, we want to highlight how unique they are and how different they are to us.
Fulfilling your cat’s unique health needs
50+ years of scientific observation, research, and collaboration to deeply understand your cat's and dog's real health needs.
450+ tailored solutions based on a no-compromise approach to quality.
Lasting relationships with vets, breeders, and other pet specialists to develop unique solutions.
A night out incredibly unique
Every cat has their own needs
Because each life stage comes with specific nutritional needs, we help you find the most adapted food for your cat.
Deep pet health expertise
Ever since being founded by French veterinarian Jean Cathary in 1968, we’ve been working with a global network of pet health professionals to understand what makes cats and dogs tick – and stay healthy. This means teaming up with leading scientific veterinary and behavioral experts, universities, breeders and researchers, as well as cat and dog owners worldwide.
Nutritional excellence
Each of our 450+ formulas have been designed to cater precisely the specific needs of your pet according to their breed, life stage, lifestyle and health status. Our nutrient approach enables us to develop products with less impact on the environment. Working closely with trusted suppliers and carrying out more than 1.5 million analyses every year ensures maximum traceability and uncompromising quality.
Trusted by professionals
Over time, we have developed long-standing relationships with all kinds of cat and dog professionals including vets, breeders, shelters, institutions, to name just a few. Together, we have developed specific solutions, from high-energy nutrition for mushing dogs to scientifically proven formulas that help breeders save the lives of vulnerable puppies. Today, Royal Canin is their trusted choice.