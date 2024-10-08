All you need to know about the breed



There is never a dull moment with a Bull Terrier around. Friendly. High energy. Loyal. They are a charming breed, who also like to play the class clown from time to time. With their unique egg-shaped head, they have won hearts many times over.

Active types need only apply! Exercise for your Bull Terrier should be between 30 and 60 minutes per day, and they excel when given fun tasks such as flyball or agility exercises. The Bull Terrier suits a confident owner, who will be firm and constant in their approach to training, taking the breed’s stubborn streak in their stride. Overall, teaching your Bull Terrier should be a pleasant experience for both parties, as the breed learns quickly and likes to please their owners.

The Bull Terrier much prefers to be around people and does not do well if left to their own devices. Early socialisation makes for a super sociable canine, who is great at being a guard dog, and feels comfortable in a crowd.

The Bull Terrier is always down to play, which makes them great company for older children who show them respect. Younger children however may find the breed a little too boisterous - he never means any harm but just gets over excited when the fun happens. However, if you’re looking for an affectionate and loving canine companion and enjoy a good amount of daily exercise, then the Bull Terrier may well be the breed for you.