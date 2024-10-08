All you need to know about the breed



Maybe it was years of keeping watch at the palaces of Chinese Emperors and hanging with nobility that formed the Chow Chow into the noble breed they are, but the world is better for it. Their dignified stare emanates from a face enrobed by a thick mane of fur that’s usually golden, but also red, black, blue (!), chestnut or cream white. Leontyne in appearance, they’re finished off by sturdy limbs, substantial paws, and a hefty but strong body.

The Chow Chow dog is not at all shy or aggressive. Call them the strong silent type. They may sport what looks like a bit of a scowl but their overall demeanour is quite serene. The Chow Chow was bred over centuries to be incredibly loyal, just one of their many winning attributes.

One of the Chow Chow’s other great qualities is their clean nature. They are practically odour-free and very meticulous with their surroundings and conduct.

The Chow Chow dog also takes to city life without missing a beat—not that they can’t also adjust to bigger, more rural spaces but given their particular nature, being in a more low-key place is preferable. When newcomers enter their domain, the Chow Chow is often quite wary, but with early socialisation, your dog can grow up to be a regular canine social butterfly.