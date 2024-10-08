All you need to know about the breed



The English Setter is sometimes referred to as “the gentle(wo)man of the dog world” and the breed’s elegant appearance – a silky dappled coat and graceful, almost regal bearing – certainly chimes with that description. But with their affectionate, playful and devoted natures, English Setters have much more to offer than their looks, although it’s fair to say that the breed’s charming appearance is a defining characteristic.

The complete list of English Setter colours reads like the menu of an extremely experimental ice cream parlour: Black and white (blue belton), orange and white (orange belton), lemon and white (lemon belton), liver and white (liver belton) or tricolor i.e., blue belton and tan or liver belton and tan.

Once trained, English Setters are sociable and easygoing and get on well with other dogs and children. They are friendly with strangers once they’ve been introduced (those gentlemanly manners!) but may bark to let you know if someone they don’t know is approaching the house. Although they have an independent streak, training should be straightforward, if you stick to the key principles of patience, positive attitude and consistency.

English Setters need plenty of exercise but are calm at home, putting themselves on doggy energy-saving mode indoors. But they don’t like being left alone for long periods. All in all, English Setters make a lovely family pet—just as long as you can handle your dog having the best hair in the family.