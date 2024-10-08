Running dogs suited to active pet owners
The positives of running are well known: weight maintenance, toned muscles, endurance and improved cardiovascular health. Many dogs are well suited to running and can enjoy similar health benefits to humans. It’s also a way for pets and pet owners to spend more quality time together.
So it’s all-around good news if you love both running and dogs. Many active dog breeds will enjoy spending time outdoors, with the correct training of course. However, there are a few things to keep top of mind when choosing a dog to exercise with. They include their age, weather conditions and local climate, running surfaces, dedication to training and your typical running distance.
If high-energy dogs are top of your list, we’re here to help you find the best canine match.
Going the distance: energetic dog breeds to match your pace
The most energetic dog breeds tend to include sporting and herding dogs. Generally speaking, these are high-energy dogs that have been purposely bred to excel at endurance. You may have already noticed while out running, but active breeds such as Labradors and Border Collies can be quite enthusiastic when it comes to exercise and exploring the great outdoors.
Before committing, make sure you understand the level of training required and materials involved, such as a dog running leash, for future adventures with your four-legged family member.
One general rule is that brachycephalic breeds and running are not the best match. Some examples of brachycephalic dogs include Pugs, Boxers, Bulldogs (French and English) and Boston Terriers. Because of the shape of their head, muzzle and throat, they are more prone to breathing difficulties and cardiac issues. As a responsible pet owner, we suggest consulting a vet, kennel club, or licenced dog sporting association to get precise information on how far your dog is comfortable going when jogging or running with you. It will help you take the best care of your pet.
Canine compatibility: how to choose the right dog breed
Choosing the right dog breed as a runner requires consideration. An energetic dog, such as a Border Collie or a German Shepherd, will be content with an active lifestyle because they have great stamina. There are also certain dog breeds that are better equipped to handle different weather conditions and trickier terrains. However, though the high-spirited Dachshund may be tireless, their short legs mean that distance running is out of reach.
Age is an important factor to consider when choosing a running dog breed. Puppies should definitely stay away from running long distances (as in, the way humans do for sport), in order to prevent orthopaedic damage. At this young age, their joints and bones are growing and developing at a rapid rate. In the same vein, surfaces such as concrete should also be avoided when your puppy or dog is young.
On the other end of the spectrum, if you adopt an older dog, it would be wise to not start them running before seeing the vet. While they may still have the enthusiasm for hiking or running, they may be unaware of their physical limits or experience joint issues. It is the responsibility of you, as a pet owner, to help your dog enjoy their preferred sporting activities without causing them any harm.
Once you have found your canine running companion, book an appointment with your vet for a health check-up. It is important to know your dog’s physical status to understand what type of activity suits them best.
Little or large? Running dogs by size
Small-breed running dogs
Dachshund
Small but fast! The Dachshund requires around one hour of exercise per day. Their short legs make them better suited to short bursts of exercise, like jogging, as opposed to strenuous hikes or long runs. Let them indulge their talent for scents while spending time with their favourite human (you).
Jack Russell Terrier
The Jack Russell definitely fits into the ‘dog with a lot of energy’ category. They are agile working dogs with a sporting heritage and did we mention high energy? This makes them highly responsive to training and an athletic canine companion. They also form strong bonds with their owners. A Jack Russell will be content to go running with you around the park, but they can also navigate more complicated hiking trails.
Shiba Inu
The smallest of the Japanese Spitz breeds, the Shiba Inu offers the best of both worlds. They enjoy their calm moments but they are also active. Their stamina and impressive agility allow them to handle most types of terrain—even the most challenging— and will take to being outside for longer periods of time.
Medium-sized running dogs
Australian Shepherd
Their loyal nature and athletic ability make the Australian Shepherd a great running partner. Any mental and physical stimulation that they can take part in, they will be there running rings around you. Be careful in warmer weather as their long coats make this breed better suited to colder climes.
Australian Cattle Dog
The Australian Cattle Dog counts the Dingo as an ancestor. This herding dog is 100% high-energy and will do best with a very active owner. They have an endless amount of stamina, are incredibly agile and muscular. So, they will enjoy running and hiking, but also tracking and herding. The question is: will they outrun you?
Border Collie
Obedient, tenacious and indefatigable, the Border Collie always prefers to have a task to focus on. They will be an ideal companion for marathon training or longer hikes, thanks to their impressive athletic prowess. They can also be trained to run off-leash. Their double coats are suited to both warm and cold weather, just not snow.
Large running dogs
German Shepherd
A German Shepherd is not just large, they are incredibly robust. They are natural-born runners with a need for vigorous exercise on a daily basis, so will keep you on your toes for that next marathon. They are built to handle colder temperatures with ease.
Golden Retriever
Depending on the dog itself, a Golden Retriever can be a medium or large-sized dog. This breed tends to get on with everyone in the family, once they’ve received the proper training. Their muscular yet balanced body makes them versatile athletes, built for long-distance running. Their obedient nature means that they are one of the breeds likely to run off- leash, once trained.
Labrador
A Labrador is very similar to a Golden Retriever. As a breed, they can also be medium or large-sized, depending on the dog itself. They are both agile and active, with a robust body that is suited to slower, longer runs or a shorter jog around the lake. With their waterproof coats, don’t be surprised if they decide to go for an unannounced swim. A Labrador will thrive with a family that is active and outdoorsy, once properly trained.
Vizsla
Also known as a Hungarian Short- Haired Pointer, a Vizsla is a large-sized breed but also lean and light on its feet. Their short-haired coat means that they tolerate exercise in warmer weather better than some other active dogs. A Vizsla can handle most terrains, from plains to woodland and even water. They form a strong connection with their owner, so can be a delightful running or hiking companion.
Ready to go running?
A final word
If you’d like your dog to have the opportunity to run off-leash, you’ll need to consider whether they have a strong prey drive or not. By this, we mean they’re highly attuned to other animals around them. So, they may focus their attention on smaller dogs or birds that cross their path.
For example, the Siberian Husky, the Greyhound and the Vizsla are three active dog breeds that make great running partners but have a high prey drive. No matter how much training you commit to, it is not possible to completely mute a dog bred for sport’s innate prey drive. However, there are some techniques that can help curb them. If you have an enclosed garden or outdoor space, you can use games to safely channel their instincts so they’ll learn to focus on you. Establishing a strong recall with your dog can be useful.
However, if your dog is going to be in an outdoorsy area with exciting new scents, the safest and kindest thing to do is to put them on their leash. If the worst happens and they run off, make sure their collar contains their name, as well as your contact details. This will help them to be safely returned to you.
