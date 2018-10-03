Regularly assess your puppy's body condition to ensure they are Regularly assess Regularly assess your puppy's body condition to ensure they are Regularly assess your puppy's body condition to ensure they are maintaining a healthy weight and healthy shape. Gently run your hands along their ribcage. You should be able to feel their ribs without excessive padding but they shouldn't be overly prominent either. Additionally, observe their waistline from above—there should be a visible inward curve between the ribcage and hips. If you notice your puppy becoming overweight or underweight, consult your vet to adjust their feeding regimen.

. Gently run your hands along their ribcage. You should be able to feel their ribs without excessive padding but they shouldn't be overly prominent either. Additionally, observe their waistline from above—there should be a visible inward curve between the ribcage and hips. If you notice your puppy becoming overweight or underweight, consult your vet to adjust their feeding regimen.

. Gently run your hands along their ribcage. You should be able to feel their ribs without excessive padding but they shouldn't be overly prominent either. Additionally, observe their waistline from above—there should be a visible inward curve between the ribcage and hips. If you notice your puppy becoming overweight or underweight, consult your vet to adjust their feeding regimen.

. Gently run your hands along their ribcage. You should be able to feel their ribs without excessive padding but they shouldn't be overly prominent either. Additionally, observe their waistline from above—there should be a visible inward curve between the ribcage and hips. If you notice your puppy becoming overweight or underweight, consult your vet to adjust their feeding regimen.





