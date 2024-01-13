PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Educ is a canine nutritional supplement used for positive reinforcement during training sessions with your dog. This product is suitable for adult dogs and puppies over 2 months old. ROYAL CANIN® Educ is a low-calorie alternative to conventional treats and contain less than 3 kcal/unit. ROYAL CANIN® Educ rewards are highly palatable and contain vitamins E and C to help support healthy cellular function. Be sure to reference the on-pack feeding guide to find out your dog's recommended daily intake.

