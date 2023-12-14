When should you switch from puppy to adult dog food?

Bringing a new puppy home is a joyful moment for both of you. But there’s a lot of information to process, and adjustments to be made, as your puppy and you settle into living together.

One crucial element as a responsible pet owner is figuring out your new puppy’s diet. That includes everything from choosing the best food, correct portion sizes and the number of meals.

Feeding your puppy a high-quality diet, one that provides them with essential, adapted nutrients and sufficient calories, will help them to develop in a healthy way.