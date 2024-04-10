In Europe and the United States, puppies are usually sterilised between six and nine months of age, when they start to display the first signs of sexuality: for female dogs that means the first heat cycles and the best age to neuter a male dog is considered to be when they first start to show interest in female dogs. This will vary from dog to dog and breed to breed. And at what age should a female dog be spayed? You may have heard that female dogs should be allowed a first litter of puppies, or a first heat cycle, before being spayed, but neither is necessary.

However, the exact timing may depend on the breed and size of your puppy—bigger dogs mature more slowly than smaller breeds. The optimal age for sterilisation may not be the same for a Jack Russell as it would be for a Great Dane. Your vet will give you tailored advice on any benefits of waiting to neuter your dog or if it is best to go ahead without delay.

In their first months, puppies should be taken to the vet several times for vaccinations and for check-ups to ensure their healthy development, so you will have plenty of opportunities to discuss the practicalities of sterilisation with your vet.