Preventive veterinary care for your dog
We all wish for our dogs to live a long and healthy life. But you may not have considered the importance of preventive healthcare and how that can extend your dog’s optimum health and happiness. With the assistance of veterinarians and experts in dog care and nutrition, we're here to help!
Preventative healthcare for your dog involves everything you and your veterinarian do to keep them healthy throughout their lives. This can mean a few things but it starts with at least one annual wellness exam, and more regular check-ups for older dogs.
Because dogs age more rapidly than humans and, thanks to advancements in veterinary science, live longer than ever, an annual dog health check is crucial. It allows for the early identification of health issues before they become life-threatening, making these visits a vital component of preventive healthcare.
Importance of dog identificationIf your dog goes missing, you want to find them quickly. Dogs with contact information tags attached to their collars and microchips are more likely to be reunited with their owners than those without. See why your dog needs identification and the most effective methods.
Should you spay or neuter your dog?Spaying your female dog or neutering your male dog can enhance their health and well-being. Find out more about the process, its benefits and its risks, so you can make an informed decision about whether—and when—to go ahead.
Why do dogs need vaccines?You want only the best for your loyal canine companion and that includes taking care of their health needs. Vaccinations are crucial in protecting your dog from harmful illnesses. Learn about the core vaccines for dogs and how to protect your furry friend from potentially life-threatening diseases.
Getting your puppy (and you) ready for their first vet visit
Follow our tips on how to make your puppy’s first vet appointment a positive experience, from how to prepare to what to expect.
What are the benefits of annual dog health checks?
No matter what age your dog is, as they get older, their healthcare and nutritional needs will change. Yearly wellness checks focus on maximising your dog’s health and quality of life during all those life stages.
What happens at an annual dog wellness exam?
During this check-up, the many questions your veterinarian asks provide clues about your dog’s lifestyle and environment that may impact their health.
Even for more experienced dog owners, the subtle signs of a health problem may go unnoticed by the untrained eye, eventually affecting your dog’s quality of life. Partnering with your vet to monitor your dog’s health and lifestyle helps you to detect any issues while they are still treatable.
Helps identify any problems with skin, coat, or joint functions that could cause your dog pain and discomfort.
Blood tests help catch organ malfunctions in their early stages. Stool samples can show parasites or worms in your dog’s digestive system.
Oral health can impact your dog’s general health. During a dental care assessment, your vet will examine the integrity of your pet’s teeth and check for dental disease.
Vaccinations to protect against contagious diseases are crucial for puppies and adult dogs.
Is your dog at a healthy weight or have they enjoyed too many treats, requiring a diet change or more exercise? Preventive care is the support and guidance you need to maintain your dog’s optimum weight.
Preventative veterinary care begins with the partnership you create with your veterinarian at the beginning of your dog’s life and continues with annual wellness exams throughout their life. Healthy dogs are happy dogs!
