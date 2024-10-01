Vaccines provide critical immunity against potentially life-threatening diseases caused by viruses, bacteria and other pathogens. That’s why it’s important to vaccinate your dog. Whether you have a new puppy in the household or you’ve adopted an older shelter dog, vaccinations are an integral part of their preventative healthcare.

Puppies are born with nearly no immunity and then will receive some from their mother's milk but this immunity diminishes as they grow. Your puppy will require a series of dog vaccinations designed to bridge this gap and build a strong defence system to protect against harmful diseases. Adult dogs also require regular booster shots to maintain this immunity.