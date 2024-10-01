Dental care for dogs
Support the only set of teeth your dog will ever have with advanced kibbles designed to help keep their teeth and gums healthy.
Up to 99% reduced tartar formation
Our Dental Care range has been scientifically proven to reduce the formation of tartar on dogs’ teeth by up to 99% (MEDIUM formula), up to 75% (MAXI formula) or up to 69% (MINI formula). This testing was carried out at the Royal Canin kennels in France.
The nutrition of dental care
Bacteria naturally settles on your dog’s teeth throughout the day, clinging to plaque before turning into tartar and if left untouched, could eventually lead to gum disease. Our kibbles have an advanced texture technology that helps maintain your dog’s oral hygiene while they’re chewing. The kibbles scrape the teeth as your dog bites down, so every mouthful rubs the surface with a brushing effect. These nutritious kibbles are also enhanced with a binding agent that bonds to the calcium in your dog’s mouth and helps to reduce tartar forming.
Dental care tips
A few hints and tips to help keep your dog’s teeth and gums healthy.
Vet visits
It’s important to take your dog to the vet for their teeth cleaning at least once a year. These visits also give your vet chance to do a thorough dental check, enabling them to spot and respond to any issues before they become big problems.
Tooth brushing
It’s a good idea to brush your dog’s teeth daily yourself, as well as taking them to the vet. Make sure you use toothpaste for dogs and a suitably sized toothbrush. And, ideally, start doing this when they’re a puppy to help them get used to it.
Oral checks
When you’re cleaning your dog’s teeth or playing with them, you may notice that some areas of their gums are redder than others. This means you’ve caught gum disease in action and it’s your cue to visit the vet for an extra check.