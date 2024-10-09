Dermacomfort - Dry and Wet
Our crunchy kibbles are designed to fit between the teeth of dogs of all sizes, and offer all the nutrients needed for a healthy diet and a healthy coat.
Our wet food range is nutritionally complete and a perfect complement to our dry kibbles. By mixing wet and dry foods you can add variety and texture
to your dog’s diet.
Tips to protect your dog’s skin
A few hints and tips to help keep your dog’s sensitive skin comfortable and healthy.
Cleaning
It’s really important to keep your dog’s bed and other favourite resting places as clean as possible.
Shampooing
Shampooing your dog helps to remove irritants from their skin. Remember to always use a gentle shampoo that’s suitable for dogs.
Sign up to our newsletter
Receive regular advice for your dog as well as exciting promotions and product innovations.