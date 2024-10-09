This formula is crafted to be gentle on your dog’s gut, as well as supporting their overall health. Larger dogs are more prone to soft stools while smaller dogs are more likely to be constipated. Our formula accounts for this with an ideal balance of fibres crafted to suit your dog’s size and digestion.



It also contains highly digestible proteins, plus a blend of prebiotics that feed the good bacteria in your dog’s intestines and are important for digestive health. Our smart cooking technique ensures the nutrients in this formula are more easily available for digestion.

