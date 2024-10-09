Subscribe, Save & Simplify

For a subscription, just add your favorite items to the cart, select the Subscription at the time of ordering and set your frequency of delivery. After registering, you will receive an email confirming your Subscription. This email will contain a link to access the "My Subscription" section of your account, where you can manage your future orders, automatically delivered items and your account information. In this area of your account, you can also choose to pause your subscription.

We will automatically place your orders according to the frequency you choose, and you will not be billed until the day the order is dispatched. We will email you a reminder 10 days prior to each subscription order. You will also receive email notifications regarding other important information related to your Subscription. For example, if your item is abandoned or out of stock, when an order has been successfully placed or if you cancel your Subscription.