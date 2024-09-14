Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats are very vocal and communicate their needs to their owners out loud.
About the Tonkinese
Tonkinese cats like the company of people and they like to be the centre of attention.
The Tonkinese is a very sociable cat and would prefer to live with other cats for company. Intelligent and generous with their affection, Tonkinese cats will try to get involved with all household activities.Fuente: hechos y características clave extraídos del World Cat Congress (WCC)
Especificidades de la raza
País: Birmania
Pelaje: Pelo corto
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-16 años
Activo / Cariñoso / Alerta / Afable
Pelaje: Pelo corto
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 10-16 años
Activo / Cariñoso / Alerta / Afable
Hechos clave
Requiere mucha atención
Necesita algunos cuidados
Adecuado para la vida de interior y de exterior
Necesita algunos cuidados
Adecuado para la vida de interior y de exterior
Dale like y compartí esta página