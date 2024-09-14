Border Collie
Border Collies are renowned throughout the world for their skills with the flock.
About the Border Collie
Characterised by grace, elegance and perfect balance, combined substance and endurance, Border Collies are intelligent, loyal dogs.
These high-energy working dogs make affectionate companions. Their exercise and training requirements mean that Border Collies are best suited to owners or families with experience owning a working breed.Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Especificidades de la raza
Grooming, training and exercise tips
País: Reino Unido
Categoría de tamaño: Mediano
Esperanza de vida promedio: 12-15 años
Trabajador / Entusiasta / Alerta / Obediente / Inteligente / Seguro
Hechos clave
Disfruta del entrenamiento
Necesita mucho ejercicio
Necesita un dueño con experiencia
