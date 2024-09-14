Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are lively, highly intelligent dogs that have a well-earned reputation as great companions.
Boston Terrier adult in black and white

About the Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers convey an impression of determination, strength and activity, moving with freedom and grace.

Alert and kind, Boston Terriers are friendly, loving dogs who are easily recognised by their distinctive black and white coat, giving them a “tuxedo” effect.

Fuente: Datos y características aportados por la Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Especificidades de la raza

Grooming, training and exercise tips

Categoría de tamaño: Pequeño
Esperanza de vida promedio: 13-15 años
Afable / Alegre / Inteligente / Equilibrado

Hechos clave

Necesita cuidados moderados
Jardín no esencial
Necesita poco entrenamiento

Dale like y compartí esta página