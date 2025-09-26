Understanding your cat's gastrointestinal and digestive health

A gastrointestinal or digestive upset can disrupt the function of the stomach and intestines and can be linked to a number of illnesses, including pancreatitis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). As a result of gastrointestinal and digestive problems, cats may not be able to absorb the nutrients they usually would. As a result, this can have a negative impact on your cat's health which may lead to other problems.



If you suspect your cat could be suffering from a gastrointestinal issue it's important to speak to a veterinarian as soon as possible so they can diagnose it and discuss management options.