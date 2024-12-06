Understanding your cat's gastrointestinal and digestive health
A gastrointestinal or digestive upset can disrupt the function of the stomach and intestines and can be linked to a number of illnesses, including pancreatitis and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). As a result of gastrointestinal and digestive problems, cats may not be able to digest the nutrients they usually would. As a result, this can have a negative impact on your cat's health which may lead to other problems.
If you suspect your cat could be suffering from a gastrointestinal issue it's important to speak to a veterinarian as soon as possible so they can diagnose and discuss management options.
What is the difference between acute and chronic digestive issues?
Gastrointestinal disorders in cats can be classified as either acute or chronic. Acute conditions appear suddenly and deteriorate rapidly, while chronic conditions develop over time and may worsen gradually.
The medical treatment your cat receives will depend upon whether their condition is acute or chronic. In some cases, depending on the condition their long-term nutritional needs may also be affected.
The importance of tailored nutrition
Pancreatitis
Unlike dogs, cats with pancreatitis seem to tolerate fat, and so a highly digestible diet with a moderate fat content is often used. If their pancreatitis is associated with IBD, then a hydrolyzed protein diet may be recommended.
Gastroenteritis
A cat with acute gastroenteritis will often be offered small amounts of food. This should be energy-dense and highly digestible. If the gastroenteritis is chronic, dietary strategies may be different. If a food sensitivity was the cause, the cat may require a hydrolyzed protein diet.
Colitis
Colitis in cats is caused by an inflammation of the large intestine. A highly digestible diet with high-quality sources of protein can be beneficial. In chronic cases, a hydrolyzed protein-based or high fiber diet may be needed.
Constipation
A high fiber diet may benefit cats with constipation. A blend of soluble and insoluble fibers helps intestinal contents transition through the gastrointestinal tract.
Diarrhea
Cats who have been suffering from diarrhea may benefit from a high energy diet to help provide nutrients in a small volume. Some highly digestible diets also contain prebiotics to support the microbiome.
IBD
A hydrolyzed protein-based diet can help support cats with IBD.
If your cat is suffering from an acute gastrointestinal health issue, the change in diet may be temporary, but if it’s chronic they may need to stay on the new diet long-term.
If you do decide to change your cat's diet once their signs have subsided, you should continue to support their health through a premium formula - like those found in a Digestive Care or Feline Breed Nutrition diet.
The Royal Canin Gastrointestinal cat food range
Available exclusively through your veterinarian, ask them about the Royal Canin gastrointestinal product benefits for your cat.
1. Rich in nutrients and easily digestible, Royal Canin’s gastrointestinal products are specially designed for cats experiencing digestive issues.
2. Each product has been precisely balanced for good digestion, while the blend of balanced fibers and prebiotics support your cat’s digestive health.
3. A choice of diets lets you tailor meals to suit their needs – including dry and wet food options, kitten formulas, and moderate-calorie alternatives.
4. The highly palatable formulas encourage cats to eat even when they’re experiencing a decreased appetite from a gastrointestinal upset. This can help a cat maintain or recover weight during an illness.
Learn more about supporting gastrointestinal health with Royal Canin diets
Ask your veterinarian if any of these products are suitable for your cat.