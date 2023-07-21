Formulas to support cats with common sensitivities
Skin and coat concerns, and stomach and intestinal upsets are among the top reasons owners take their cat to the veterinarian. Dental tartar affects 85% of cats 3 years and older and 1 in 3 cats is overweight or obese. Our Feline Care Nutrition products were formulated to support cats with common sensitivities.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
Sensitivities
Sensitive Skin and Coat
Some cats have sensitive skin and poor coat condition. Flaky or oily skin or dull coat may be present. A poor coat condition may reflect an improper balance of nutrients. Balanced nutrition plays a role in skin cell renewal, which supports healthy skin and coat.
Sensitive Digestion
A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in a large quantity of poor stool—which can be an indication of poor digestion. Plus, eating quickly without chewing can lead to regurgitation. Royal Canin Digestive Care contains highly digestible proteins, plus prebiotics and dietary fibers to support a balanced digestive tract and help regulate intestinal transit.
Sensitivities
Health advice for your cat
Formulas to support cats with common sensitivities
Skin and coat concerns, and stomach and intestinal upsets are among the top reasons owners take their cat to the veterinarian. Dental tartar affects 85% of cats 3 years and older and 1 in 3 cats is overweight or obese. Our Feline Care Nutrition products were formulated to support cats with common sensitivities.
Health advice for your cat
Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.