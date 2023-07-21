Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Specially Balanced Nutrition

Formulas to support cats with common sensitivities

Skin and coat concerns, and stomach and intestinal upsets are among the top reasons owners take their cat to the veterinarian. Dental tartar affects 85% of cats 3 years and older and 1 in 3 cats is overweight or obese. Our Feline Care Nutrition products were formulated to support cats with common sensitivities.

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.

Sensitivities

Sensitive Skin and Coat
Some cats have sensitive skin and poor coat condition. Flaky or oily skin or dull coat may be present. A poor coat condition may reflect an improper balance of nutrients. Balanced nutrition plays a role in skin cell renewal, which supports healthy skin and coat.

Sensitive Digestion
A sensitive stomach and digestive tract may result in a large quantity of poor stool—which can be an indication of poor digestion. Plus, eating quickly without chewing can lead to regurgitation. Royal Canin Digestive Care contains highly digestible proteins, plus prebiotics and dietary fibers to support a balanced digestive tract and help regulate intestinal transit.

Sensitivities

Oral and Dental Sensitivity
Tartar build up is the mineralization of dental plaque with saliva, and can lead to sensitive gums. This build-up can result in bad breath. Daily brushing of your cat's teeth is the most effective way to maintain dental health, but choosing a food such as Royal Canin Oral Care with specially designed kibbles can help reduce tartar and plaque formation.

Weight Maintenance
Maintaining an ideal weight is a crucial aspect of a cat's overall health. Royal Canin Weight Care formula is precisely balanced nutrition that helps maintain a healthy body condition.

Health advice for your cat

Get advice and information on how to provide the best care for your cat at every stage of life.
