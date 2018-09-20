Health risks of overweight and obese cats

Obesity in cats is an increasing issue, just as it is in the human population. It can have serious, lifelong impacts on a cat, affecting their health, quality of life and bodily functions.

Are some cats predisposed to obesity?

There are certain factors which may make your cat more likely to struggle with weight gain and obesity:

If they are a domestic shorthair, medium hair, or longhair type cat, rather than a purebred

If they are middle-aged when their activity begins to decline

If they are fed very frequently and more than the recommended portion

If they are nervous, anxious or have suffered from mental or emotional strain

If they're male

If your cat has been spayed or neutered, it's also more likely to gain weight. Spaying or neutering reduces your cat's energy requirement, but their appetite can increase.

Why does being overweight or obese affect my cat?

When your cat is overweight or obese, its body begins to store the food it consumes as fat, rather than using it up, because the energy it's expending is less than the energy it's taking in. The extra weight puts pressure on your cat's internal system and joints, leading to a series of health risks.