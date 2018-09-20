What is your cat's poop telling you?

Paying attention to your cat's poop is important and you can assess your cat's poop at home using our 5-stage cat fecal scoring chart below. Using a cat fecal scoring chart can help you identify if you need to take your cat to a veterinarian for an examination, to make sure their digestive system is functioning as it should be.



At stages 1 - 2, look out for the different phases of cat constipation, stage 2.5 represents the ideal cat poop consistency, while stages 3 - 5 highlight the different phases of cat diarrhea.







The different stages of cat constipation

If your cat's poop is too hard, it could be a sign that they need more fiber in their diet or that they need to drink more water.