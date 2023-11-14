Tailored Nutrition for Unique Needs

As your pet grows and ages, there are many different factors that can affect their nutritional needs. Responding to these changes in the short term can make all the difference to their long-term health. That’s why it’s so important to maintain regular appointments with your veterinarian.

A nutritional assessment should be performed by a pet care professional before making any changes to your cat or dog's diet. The goal of this assessment is to review your pet's lifestyle, feeding history, sensitivities, and anything else that could impact their nutritional needs. Following this, you and your veterinarian will be able to make nutritional decisions for a cat or dog based on scientific facts, respecting the unique needs of your pet.