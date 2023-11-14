Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Tailored Nutrition for Unique Needs

We put our 50 years of scientific knowledge at the service of the health and wellbeing of pets. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has always been an expert in animal health nutrition. We place cats and dogs at the heart of each step of the innovation process to develop precise, tailored nutritional solutions for them.

Understanding a pet's nutritional needs

At Royal Canin, we know that Persian cats use the lower side of their tongue to pick up kibble, and Yorkshire Terriers generally show fussy eating habits. Dalmatian dogs do not process dietary purines like other dogs, and the weight of Maine Coon cats means their joints often need greater support. By understanding these nuances in their health and behavior, we can tailor each diet to provide genuine support to each pet.

Finding the right diet

Food can be safe and nutritious and still not be the best choice for your cat or dog. The right food will address the specific needs of the individual animal. It should respect the sensitivities of the pet, keep them in good, on-going health, fulfill dietary preferences, and remain palatable as the pet’s needs change.

The science behind Tailored Nutrition

Royal Canin develops a diet when we identify a need, which is then translated into a precise nutrient profile adapted to pets depending on their size, breed, age, lifestyle, and sensitivities. As well as precisely measured individual nutrients, new developments also take into account palatability factors, including the shape, size, and texture of kibble adapted to the shape and size of the pets’ jaws. Find out more about Royal Canin's diets for specific needs below.

Your pet's changing needs

As your pet grows and ages, there are many different factors that can affect their nutritional needs. Responding to these changes in the short term can make all the difference to their long-term health. That’s why it’s so important to maintain regular appointments with your veterinarian.

A nutritional assessment should be performed by a pet care professional before making any changes to your cat or dog's diet. The goal of this assessment is to review your pet's lifestyle, feeding history, sensitivities, and anything else that could impact their nutritional needs. Following this, you and your veterinarian will be able to make nutritional decisions for a cat or dog based on scientific facts, respecting the unique needs of your pet.

Royal Canin's Nutritional Philosophy

Our approach to pet nutrition has always been based on scientific facts and is constantly driven by research from nutritionists, veterinarians, and scientists from across the world. Find out more about our nutritional philosophy, how we put the needs of cats and dogs first, and how we ensure our products are nutritionally precise through rigorous, continuous observation and innovation.
Nutrients explained

By understanding nutrients and their benefits, you can make informed decisions about your pet's diet. Royal Canin has spent countless hours researching the nutritional needs of cats and dogs. As such, each of our tailored diets includes at least 50 individual nutrients, adapted to a pet's unique needs. Find out more about individual nutrients and their benefits for cats and dogs.
