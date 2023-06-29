Babycat Milk
Powder , Kat
Fuldfoder til katte - Mælkeerstatning til killinger fra fødsel til fravænning (0-2 måneder)
Tilgængelige størrelser
1 x 300g
Kan støtte hjernens udvikling
'For steady, harmonious growth, the composition of Babycat milk is as close as possible to queen''s milk.'
Kan støtte immunsystemet
With its exclusive formula, Babycat milk dissolves instantly and completely, with no sediment, creating a totally homogenous formula. (see the utilisation guide).
Mikrobiom understøttelse
'BABYCAT MILK contains carefully selected ultra-digestible proteins, and has a lactose content very close to that of maternal milk. It is particularly suitable for the kitten’s digestive system, because it does not contain starch (kittens don’t secrete enough enzyme to digest starch). The kitten''s intestinal flora develops gradually over several weeks. The addition of prebiotics (FOS) contributes to supporting digestive health.'
Tilsat DHA
The kitten’s nervous system continues to develop after birth. DHA naturally present in maternal milk supports the development of cognitive function.
|ALDER
|Antal af måltider/killing/dag
|ml opløst mælk/killing/måltid
|-
|-
|min
|max
|Uge 1
|7
|2
|4
|Uge 2
|6
|5
|10
|Uge 3
|5
|10
|15
|Uge 4
|5
|10
|15
|ALDER
|Antal af måltider/killing/dag
|Mælkepulver (i måleske)/killing/måltid
|-
|-
|min
|max
|Uge 1
|7
|1/10
|2/10
|Uge 2
|6
|3/10
|5/10
|Uge 3
|5
|5/10
|8/10
|Uge 4
|5
|5/10
|8/10
PRODUKTDETALJER
Fuldfoder til katte - mælkeerstatning til killinger fra fødsel til fravænning (0-2 måneder)