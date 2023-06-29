Indoor Long Hair
Tørt , Kat
Afbalanceret fuldfoder til langhårede voksne katte (1-7 år), der lever indendørs
Tilgængelige størrelser
10kg
Tilpasset foderpille størrelse
Reducering af hårboller
Long-haired cats living indoors are particularly prone to hairballs. Indoor Long Hair helps stimulate intestinal transit and the elimination of ingested hair in a natural way. This formula contains a combination of specific fibres including psyllium.
Reducerer lugten fra afføring
A lack of exercise may lead to a slower intestinal transit and smelly stools. Indoor Long Hair contains highly digestible protein (L.I.P.*) and helps reduce the quantity and odour of stools. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
BIdrager til sund hud og pels
Skin and coat are the reflection of overall health. Indoor Long Hair contains specific fatty acids including EPA and DHA to help maintain a healthy skin and a shiny coat.
|Cat's weight
|3 Kg
|4 Kg
|5 Kg
|6 Kg
|Ideal weight
|44 g
|54 g
|64 g
|73 g
|25 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|35 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|45 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|53 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|Overweight
|35 g
|43 g
|51 g
|58 g
|16 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|24 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|32 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
|39 g + 1 pouch “Royal Canin Instinctive”
PRODUKTDETALJER
ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair-tørfoder er specielt udviklet med alle din langhårede indekats ernæringsmæssige behov i tankerne. Indoor Long Hair-tørfoder til katte hjælper med at stimulere tarmpassagen på en naturlig måde og fjerne slugte hår. Dette er yderst gavnligt for langhårede katte, da det hjælper med at reducere forekomsten af hårboller. ROYAL CANIN® Indoor Long Hair indeholder også proteiner, der er udvalgt på grund af deres høje fordøjelighed. Dette hjælper ikke blot med at reducere mængden af afføring, men også lugten. Næringsstofferne EPA og DHA er til stede for at hjælpe med at opretholde en sund hud og en skinnende pels.