Outdoor Adult
Tørt , Kat
Afbalanceret fuldfoder til voksne katte (1-7 år) - Udendørs adgang og regelmæssig aktivitet.
Tilgængelige størrelser
400g
2kg
4kg
10kg
Tilpasset foderpille størrelse
Formulated to help maintain health of an adult cat’s urinary system.
Støtter et aktivt liv
Cats with access to the outdoors may have a higher level of activity and therefore need higher calorie nutrition. They also have to endure variations in outside temperatures. Outdoor has a high energy content to meet the needs of active cats.
Hudbarriere
Helps support skin health thanks to a combination of amino acids and vitamins. A complex of antioxidants helps neutralise free radicals to maintain cellular health.
Sunde knogler
Contributes to joint health thanks to a combination of joint supporting nutrients and fatty acids (EPA and DHA).
|Cat's weight
|Ideal weight
|Overweight
|3 kg
|40 g (23 g + 1 pouch)
|32 g (15 g + 1 pouch)
|4 kg
|49 g (32 g + 1 pouch)
|39 g (22 g + 1 pouch)
|5 kg
|58 g (41 g + 1 pouch)
|46 g (29 g + 1 pouch)
|6 kg
|66 g (49g + 1 pouch)
|53 g (35 g + 1 pouch)
PRODUKTDETALJER
Hvis din kat har forkærlighed for at opholde sig udendørs og har en aktiv livsstil, er det vigtigt at sikre, at det foder, du giver den, understøtter dens naturlige forsvar på en effektiv måde. ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor-tørfoder har et højt energi- og kalorieindhold for at sikre, at det opfylder de ernæringsmæssige behov hos katte, der har en aktiv, udendørs livsstil. Foder med et højt energiindhold hjælper også din kat med at klare årstidernes vejrforandringer. Den specielt udviklede sammensætning af ernæringsmæssige antioxidanter hjælper med at understøtte din kats immunforsvar, mens indholdet af præbiotika understøtter tarmfloraen og giver optimal tarmsundhed. Når din kat laver anstrengende bevægelser, såsom løb, spring og klatring, understøtter kombinationen af omega 3-fedtsyrer (EPA og DHA) i ROYAL CANIN® Outdoor dens sunde aktivitet.