Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
Stumpy Tails were bred in the Australian outback and only a small number were registered in the stud books. In 2001, this longstanding breed was renamed the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog.
About the Australian Stumpy Tail Cattle Dog
These well-proportioned dogs, rather square in form, have a rugged appearance and can endure long periods of arduous work in almost any conditions.
Stumpy Tails are loyal, courageous and devoted dogs with a natural aptitude for working and controlling cattle. They are always alert, watchful, obedient and somewhat suspicious of strangers.
Racespecifikke oplysninger
Land: Australien
Størrelseskategori: Mellem
Gennemsnitlig forventet levealder: 14-15 år
Opmærksom / Selvstændig / Livlig / Intelligent / Loyal / Lydig
Vigtige fakta
Lydighedstræning er vigtigt
Kræver minimal pelspleje
Kræver minimal pelspleje
