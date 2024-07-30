Basset Hound

These tenacious scenthounds display great endurance on the hunt.
Basset hound black and white

About the Basset Hound

Basset Hounds are calm dogs that display special affection to those close to them and never express aggression. They have a reputation for being stubborn, but their mischievous character has won them admirers across the world.

Basset Hounds are the heaviest and the most powerful of the scenthound category, classified as a large dog despite their short stature.

Kilde: Vigtige fakta og karakteristika fra Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Racespecifikke oplysninger

Land: Storbritannien
Størrelseskategori: Stor
Gennemsnitlig forventet levealder: 10-12 år
Godmodig / Social / Kærlig

Vigtige fakta

Kræver moderat pelspleje
Nyder træning
En have er ikke afgørende

Del denne side