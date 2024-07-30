Basset Hound
These tenacious scenthounds display great endurance on the hunt.
About the Basset Hound
Basset Hounds are calm dogs that display special affection to those close to them and never express aggression. They have a reputation for being stubborn, but their mischievous character has won them admirers across the world.
Basset Hounds are the heaviest and the most powerful of the scenthound category, classified as a large dog despite their short stature.Kilde: Vigtige fakta og karakteristika fra Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Racespecifikke oplysninger
Land: Storbritannien
Størrelseskategori: Stor
Gennemsnitlig forventet levealder: 10-12 år
Godmodig / Social / Kærlig
Størrelseskategori: Stor
Gennemsnitlig forventet levealder: 10-12 år
Godmodig / Social / Kærlig
Vigtige fakta
Kræver moderat pelspleje
Nyder træning
En have er ikke afgørende
Nyder træning
En have er ikke afgørende
Del denne side