Bulldog Puppy
Tørt , Hund
Fuldfoder til hvalpe af racen Bulldog - Op til 12 måneder
Tilgængelige størrelser
12kg
Skræddersyet foderpille
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Bulldog puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Støtte til immunforsvaret
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Bulldog Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Sund fordøjelse
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Sunde knogler og led
Bulldog Puppy contributes to supporting the Bulldog puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 18 kg
|Adult weight = 24 kg
|Adult weight = 30 kg
|2 m
|231 g (2+4/8 cups)
|257 g (2+6/8 cups)
|272 g (2+7/8 cups)
|3 m
|276 g (3 cups)
|315 g (3+3/8 cups)
|341 g (3+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|297 g (3+1/8 cups)
|341 g (3+5/8 cups)
|371 g (4 cups)
|5 m
|304 g (3+2/8 cups)
|361 g (3+7/8 cups)
|410 g (4+3/8 cups)
|6 m
|304 g (3+2/8 cups)
|378 g (4 cups)
|446 g (4+6/8 cups)
|7 m
|283 g (3 cups)
|375 g (4 cups)
|447 g (4+6/8 cups)
|9 m
|240 g (2+5/8 cups)
|305 g (3+2/8 cups)
|387 g (4+1/8 cups)
|11 m
|216 g (2+2/8 cups)
|270 g (2+7/8 cups)
|320 g (3+3/8 cups)
|12 m
|215 g (2+2/8 cups)
|269 g (2+7/8 cups)
|318 g (3+3/8 cups)
|13 m
|Transition to Bulldog Adult
|Transition to Bulldog Adult
|Transition to Bulldog Adult
PRODUKTDETALJER
Væksten en vigtig fase i din engelske bulldoghvalps liv. Derfor er det afgørende, at du fodrer din hvalp med næringsstoffer, der hjælper med at understøtte optimal sundhed i vækstfasen. Velegnet til hvalpe på op til 12 måneder. ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy-tørfoder er specielt udviklet med alle din unge engelske bulldogs ernæringsmæssige behov i tankerne. Takket være indholdet af antioxidanter, herunder E-vitamin, hjælper ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy med at understøtte din hvalps naturlige forsvar, mens dens immunforsvar udvikler sig gradvist. Det indeholder en kombination af næringsstoffer med proteiner af høj kvalitet, der er specielt udvalgte på grund af deres høje fordøjelighed (L.I.P.). Tørfoderet bidrager desuden til at beskytte din hvalps sunde knogler takket være et tilpasset kalcium- og fosforindhold. Derudover hjælper den omhyggeligt afstemte balance af næringsstoffer med at understøtte og opretholde din hvalps normale kropsvægt. Den skræddersyede foderpille i ROYAL CANIN® Bulldog Puppy er eksklusivt udviklet til at passe til din hvalps kæber, så den har nemmere ved at samle foderet op og tygge det.