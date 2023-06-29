German Shepherd Puppy
Fuldfoder til hvalpe af racen Schæfer - Op til 15 måneder
12kg
Skræddersyet foderpille
The kibble’s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd puppy.
Støtte til immunforsvaret
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. German Shepherd Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Fordøjelsesevne
An exclusive combination of nutrients which helps support digestive health (L.I.P. proteins) and promote a balance in the intestinal flora (FOS, MOS), thus contributing to good stool quality. Takes into account the German Shepherd puppy’s digestive sensitivity.
Sundhed i knogler og led
German Shepherd Puppy contributes to supporting the German Shepherd puppy’s bones and joints thanks to an adapted calcium and phosphorus content. The exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 26 kg
|Adult weight = 35 kg
|Adult weight = 44 kg
|2 m
|266 g (2+7/8 cups)
|287 g (3+1/8 cups)
|309 g (3+3/8 cups)
|3 m
|328 g (3+5/8 cups)
|367 g (4 cups)
|405 g (4+4/8 cups)
|4 m
|356 g (3+5/8 cups)
|402 g (4+3/8 cups)
|447 g (4+7/8 cups)
|6 m
|407 g (4+4/8 cups)
|507 g (5+5/8 cups)
|602 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|406 g (4+4/8 cups)
|511 g (5+5/8 cups)
|647 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|371 g (4+1/8 cups)
|467 g (5+1/8 cups)
|605 g (6+5/8 cups)
|12 m
|335 g (3+5/8 cups)
|422 g (4+5/8 cups)
|504 g (5+4/8 cups)
|14 m
|333 g (3+5/8 cups)
|416 g (4+4/8 cups)
|496 g (5+3/8 cups)
|16 m
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
|Transition to German Shepherd Adult
PRODUKTDETALJER
Velegnet til schæferhundehvalpe på op til 15 måneder. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Puppy-tørfoder er specielt udviklet med alle din unge schæferhunds ernæringsmæssige behov i tankerne. Væksten er en vigtig fase i din hunds liv; det er en tid med store forandringer, opdagelser og nye møder. I denne vigtige fase udvikles din hvalps immunforsvar gradvist. Foderet hjælper med at understøtte din hvalps naturlige forsvar, især takket være indholdet af antioxidanter, herunder E-vitamin. ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Puppy indeholder en tilpasset kombination af næringsstoffer, der hjælper med at understøtte en god fordøjelse. Disse omfatter proteiner, der er særligt udvalgte for deres meget høje fordøjelighed. Foderpillens form og størrelse er specielt udviklet til at gøre foderet tiltalende og er specielt tilpasset til schæferhundehvalpes kæber. Takket være et tilpasset kalcium- og fosforindhold bidrager ROYAL CANIN® German Shepherd Puppy til understøttelsen af sunde knogler. Denne eksklusive sammensætning medvirker desuden til at opretholde en normal vægt.