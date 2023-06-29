Rottweiler Puppy
Tørt , Hund
Fuldfoder til hvalpe af racen Rottweiler - Op til 18 måneder
Tilgængelige størrelser
12kg
Skræddersyet foderpille
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Rottweiler puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
Støtte til immunforsvaret
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Rottweiler Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Muskel og knogle udvikling
Helps support muscle and bone development thanks to an adapted protein content and adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Sund fordøjelse
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 40 kg
|Adult weight = 45 kg
|Adult weight = 50 kg
|2 m
|295 g (3 cups)
|307 g (3+1/8 cups)
|360 g (3+5/8 cups)
|3 m
|383 g (3+7/8 cups)
|404 g (4+1/8 cups)
|448 g (4+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|422 g (4+2/8 cups)
|447 g (4+1/8 cups)
|489 g (5 cups)
|6 m
|553 g (5+5/8 cups)
|604 g (6+1/8 cups)
|654 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|562 g (5+6/8 cups)
|650 g (6+5/8 cups)
|706 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|526 g (5+3/8 cups)
|608 g (6+1/8 cups)
|665 g (6+6/8 cups)
|12 m
|462 g (4+6/8 cups)
|506 g (5+1/8 cups)
|583 g (5+7/8 cups)
|14 m
|454 g (4+4/8 cups)
|498 g (5 cups)
|543 g (5+4/8 cups)
|19 m
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
PRODUKTDETALJER
Velegnet til hvalpe på op til 18 måneder. ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy-tørfoder er specielt udviklet med alle din unge rottweilers ernæringsmæssige behov i tankerne. Da din hvalps immunforsvar udvikler sig gradvist, indeholder foderet antioxidanter, herunder E-vitamin. Den eksklusive sammensætning hjælper med at understøtte din hvalps naturlige forsvar i denne vigtige fase i livet. Det er beriget med L-carnitin og har et tilpasset indhold af proteiner samt tilstrækkelige niveauer af kalcium og fosfor. Disse næringsstoffer bidrager til en sund udvikling af din hvalps muskler og knogler. Derudover indeholder ROYAL CANIN® Rottweiler Puppy en kombination af næringsstoffer med protein af høj kvalitet (L.I.P.) og præbiotika (FOS), der hjælper med at understøtte et sundt fordøjelsessystem hos din hvalp. Foderpillen er skræddersyet eksklusivt til rottweilerracen. Størrelsen og formen på foderpillen er specielt tilpasset din hvalps kæbeform for at gøre det nemmere for din unge rottweiler at samle foderet op og tygge det.