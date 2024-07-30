Renal support for cats

ROYAL CANIN VETERINARY DIET® RENAL™ cat formulas are highly palatable and nutritionally help to support kidney function in cats.

Kidney health in cats

The primary function of the kidneys is to regulate the normal balance of fluid and minerals within your pet’s body and remove waste substances from the blood. Our diets are developed by nutritionists and veterinarians to specifically support renal function.

Renal Health Warning Signs 

  • Increased thirst and urination
  • Poor appetite
  • Weight loss
  • Vomiting
  • Diarrhoea
  • Poor hair/coat
