幼貓（或懷孕及哺乳母貓）助長處方濕糧
貓咪濕糧
For kittens up to 12 months old and gestating queens
包裝
什麼才是正確的餵食量？
1 x 100g
庫存
本產品為獸醫推薦配方。 請諮詢獸醫，看看是否適合您的寵物。
產品詳情
優點
Digestive health
Adapted nutrients support a balanced digestive system.
Natural defences support
Association of prebiotic with a patented synergistic antoxidant complex including high content of vitamin E, vitamin C, taurine and lutein, to support natural defences of weaning kitten. * France, patent N° EP1146870
營養資訊
COMPOSITION: meat and animal derivatives, cereals, vegetable protein extracts, derivatives of vegetable origin, milk and milk derivatives, oils and fats, minerals, yeasts, various sugars.<br><br>ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 250 IU, E1 (Iron): 1.4 mg, E5 (Manganese): 0.44 mg, E6 (Zinc): 4.4 mg - Technological additives: Pentasodium triphosphate: 1.2 g.<br><br>ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 12% - Fat content: 4% - Crude ash: 1.5% - Crude fibres: 0.6% - Moisture: 79%.